TOWNSHEND,
William Charles:
Finally ran out of steam, on June 18, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband and soulmate of Sylvia, dearly treasured dad of Nigel, Jenny and Greg, loved step-dad of Malcom and Grace, and Steve, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Win and Kelvin, Sylvia and the late Bruce, Noelene and the late Alec, June and the late Don, and the late Joy and Cliff, and close friend of Coralie, and Fay. A heartfelt thanks to the Emergency Services and staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late William Townsend, c/- PO Box 7, Springfield, Canterbury 7649. A Service to celebrate William's life will be held at the Russley Golf Club, 428 Memorial Avenue, on Friday, June 26, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020