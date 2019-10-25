THOMSON,
William Allan (Bill):
On October 22, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 76 years, dearly loved husband of Jenny, much loved father and father-in-law of Brent and Donna (London), Glen and Clara (London), and Paul and Wendy, loved grandad of Daniel and Jack, cherished brother of Rex, Keith, and Ivan, a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/wathomson2210 The Funeral Service for Bill will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 29, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019