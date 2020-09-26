TEAPE, William Henry (Bill):
After a short illness Bill passed away at Edith Cavell Rest Home on Friday, September 11, 2020. Aged 93 years (he had lived in his own home up until 2 weeks before his passing). Loved father and father-in-law of Denise and Keith, Andrea and Chris, Michael and Robyn. Loved grandfather of Gina, Kerryn, and Lillian; Tamara, Troy, and Logan; Aubrey, Lauren, Ryan, Callum, and Maddison, and great-grandfather of Gwen, Kenzie, and Finn. In keeping with Bill's wishes a Private Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020