TE HAATE, William
Manu Tapuwae (Bill):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by love at his home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A devoted husband of Barbara for 43 years, and a cherished father and father-in-law of Jay and Kenisha, Tane and Seanna, and Aroha. The best grand and great-grandad to his Mokopuna. Messages to 260 Milford Lagoon Road, RD 26, Temuka 7986. Bill will be resting at his home at 260 Milford Lagoon Road until Friday, followed by interment at the Te Poutokomanawa Urupa, Te Awamutu, on Sunday, September 15.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2019