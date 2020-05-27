William TAYLOR

William Alfred (Bill):
On May 24, 2020, at Burwood Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Prue (dec). Adored father and father-in-law of Jane and Murray Clark, Linda and Russell Gaelic (Whangarei), and Deb Taylor and Mark Doyle. Much loved Grampy of his 5 grandchildren and 9 (and a half) great-grandchildren. Loved by all who knew him. Flowers respectfully declined; however donations to the SPCA in Bill's name would be appreciated and can be made on line at bit.ly/wataylor2405. Messages to the Taylor family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private family service will be held, followed by a celebration of Bill's life at a date to be advised.

Published in The Press on May 27, 2020
