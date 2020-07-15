STRAIGHT,
William Joseph (Billy):
On July 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Son of the late William and Evelyn Straight (Christchurch). Brother and brother-in-law of the late Janet (Jenny) and William (Bill) O'Malley (Christchurch). Brother and Brother-in-law of Betty Smith and the late Charles (Timaru). Uncle of Debbie (Nelson) and Reece (Australia) and their families
"One of lifes' colourful characters" loved by all
Messages to Smith Family c/- 3/243 Blenheim Road, Riccarton, Christchurch
Published in The Press from July 15 to July 18, 2020