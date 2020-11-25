William STOKES

Death Notice

STOKES,
William John (Bill):
On November 23, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved uncle and mate of Stephen (deceased) and Dinah, Greg and Raewyn, Errol and Di, Andrew and Lyn, Robert and Julie, and families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Stokes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service for Bill will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, November 30, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020
