STANLEY,
William Robin (Bill):
At home on April 20, 2020, aged 53 years. Dearly loved father of Marcelle, and Jonah, proud grandfather of Cason, Madilyn, and Luca. Much loved son of Arlene and the late Rob, loved brother of Peter and Joanne and their families, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Sadly missed
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late William Stanley c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020