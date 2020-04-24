William STANLEY

Guest Book
  • "Dear Aunty Arlene, Peter and Joanne. William is at peace..."
  • " To Joanne and Arlene, Marcelle and Jonah our thoughts are..."
    - Lenore Stanley
  • "Dear Joanne and Arlene, Marcelle and Jonah, Sorry to hear..."
    - Di Gordon
  • "Remembering good times with my old mate. Sympathy and hugs..."
  • "TO ARLENE AND FAMILY WITH SYMPATHY TO ALL.EILEEN kENNEDY"
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

STANLEY,
William Robin (Bill):
At home on April 20, 2020, aged 53 years. Dearly loved father of Marcelle, and Jonah, proud grandfather of Cason, Madilyn, and Luca. Much loved son of Arlene and the late Rob, loved brother of Peter and Joanne and their families, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Sadly missed
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late William Stanley c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private cremation has taken place.

logo
Published in The Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.