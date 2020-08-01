SOUTHON,
William King (Bill):
On July 28, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Angela. Much loved father and father-in-law of Clare and David, Kim and Russell, and Will and Kate (Australia). Loved and respected Papa of Sarah and Richard, Stuart and Krystal, Robbie and Cat, Troy and India, Mary, Hugh, and Great Papa of Briar, Cyprus, Willow, and Ava. A very special brother-in-law and mate of Denis and Veronica. Messages to the Southon family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020