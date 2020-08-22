SOUTHGATE,
William Ashley (Ashley):
Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Linda. Loving son of the late Bill and Charlotte Southgate. Dearly loved brother of Elizabeth (dec) and John Harmon, Diana and Murray Brown (Nelson), Bev and Jeff Wright. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Ashley's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to 203 Le Cren Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020