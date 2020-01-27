SINCLAIR,
William Eric (Bill):
Reg. No. 391296 L/Bdr 36 Survey Battery S Troop 2ndNZEF. On January 25, 2020 at Ashlea Grove Rest Home, Milton; in his 100th year. Loved second son of the late David Eric and Marion Sinclair, loved brother of the late Jack and Letty, Graham and Joy, and Doris. Loved uncle of John and Margaret, Eric and Tammy, Neil and Milly, Rosemary and the late Wayne, Heather and the late David, and all their families, and very dear friend of Veronica Fisher.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Catholic Church, Milton, on Wednesday, January 29 at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Fairfax Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milton St John Ambulance and the Milton District Nurses would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Messages to Eric Sinclair, 2 Walker Place, Richmond, Nelson 7020. Rosary on Tuesday, January 28, at 7.30pm.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, & Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020