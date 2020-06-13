SEGUIN, William John:
Peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 79 years. Loving husband of Margaret. Loved father of Colleen and Katherine and grandad to Tamera and Cory, loved brother of Cecilia, Pat and the late Catherine. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Chch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/wjseguin1206. The Funeral Mass for John will be held in St. Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1.30pm. Interment thereafter at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020