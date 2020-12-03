SCOTT,
William Robert (Bill):
Musician, Magician, Deer Culler, and Possum Shooter.
On December 1, 2020, peacefully, in his 93rd year, loved son of the late James and Annie Scott, loved brother of the late Ian, Hazel, and Nancy, and loved in-law of Helen (Kaiapoi). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loving companion of the late Margaret MacKay, and special and loved cousin of Gwenda Graham (Rangiora).
At Rest
Messages to 44b Church St, Rangiora 7400. Private cremation. A Memorial celebration of Bill's full live will be held in our Chapel, 12 High Street, on Saturday, December 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2020