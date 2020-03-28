RUSSELL,
William Alexander:
Was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Gwen, for over 70 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Malcolm and Mary, Jill and Trevor (deceased), Celia and Frank, Mark (deceased) and Rosanne. Treasured Papa of his 25 grandchildren and his 28 great- grandchildren. A graveside service for Will was held this week. Messages can be sent c/- Russell Family to 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or made online at [email protected] A donation can be made, in memory of Will, to Mission Aviation Fellowship at www.maf.org.nz/page/donate.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020