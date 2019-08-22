RIGBY, William Rawiri:
On August 20, 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 71 years. Dearly loved father of Michelle, Andrea, and David, much loved grandfather of Lucas, and Amber, and a loved brother and uncle. Special thanks to Bainlea House who cared for William. In lieu of flowers, a koha to family can be given. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late William Rigby, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for William will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Saturday, August 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2019