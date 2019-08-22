William RIGBY

Guest Book
  • "We are both thinking of you all. I'm sure he will be..."
    - Sherria Powell
  • "To Michelle and family, so sorry to hear about your Dad. ..."
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

RIGBY, William Rawiri:
On August 20, 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 71 years. Dearly loved father of Michelle, Andrea, and David, much loved grandfather of Lucas, and Amber, and a loved brother and uncle. Special thanks to Bainlea House who cared for William. In lieu of flowers, a koha to family can be given. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late William Rigby, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for William will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Saturday, August 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.