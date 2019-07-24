REID, William Ralph (Bill):
On Friday, July 19, 2019, peacefully at George Manning, after a long illness; aged 77 years. Very much loved brother and brother-in-law of Marylou (deceased), Jon and Lindsay (Taupo), Philip (deceased), and Audrey (deceased), loved uncle of Blair (Aust), Shaun (Aust), Angela, Ginelle, and Rikki (Aust). Messages to the Reid family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The gathering to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Lounge, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, August 2, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press from July 24 to July 27, 2019