QUIN,
William Matthew Joseph
(Will, Quinny):
On July 4, 2020, in Dunedin. Aged 20 years.
Full of life, with us always.
Treasured son of Michelle and Rod Quin. Adored brother of Shara and Matthew. A much loved grandson of Joy and the late Jeff Brugh, Greg and the late Judy Quin. A loved nephew of Camron and Robyn, Gerald and Gina Brugh, Steven and Jan, Godfrey and Michelle and the late Garth and Matthew Quin. Messages to the Quin family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of William's life to be held at the Transitional Cathedral, corner of Madras St and Hereford St, on Thursday, July 23, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from July 15 to July 18, 2020