MOORE,
William Francis (Bill):
On June 13, 2020, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley, much loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Trinie, Liesl and Rex Johnstone, and Hamish and Kristin Brekke-Moore, adored grandfather of Innes and Lydia, Clemency and Immanuel, Isabelle, Lukas, Katie, Sammy, and Harriet (deceased). Loved and cherished brother of Robert and Lani, Beth, and Margaret.
"Now with his Lord
and Saviour"
Messages may be sent to PO Box 29442, Riccarton, Christchurch, 8440. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, June 18, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 16, 2020