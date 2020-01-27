William MILLIGAN

Death Notice

MILLIGAN,
William Henry (Bill, aka GG):
Passed away peacefully, in his 95th year, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Archer Home in his beloved Beckenham. Loved and cherished Dad and friend of Maree. Loved and cherished Pop of Amanda, and loved and cherished GG of Neo. Also a very special friend of Sue Taylor (Melbourne). A very special heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the wonderful staff at Archer for their loving care, respect and devotion to our very special man. As per our Dad's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial service will follow at a later date.

Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020
