On May 13, 2020, at Windsorcare. Beloved husband of Robinette and the late Barbara. Loving father of Michael, Nicola and Brent, Phillipa, Tim, Mark and Rochelle, and loved grandfather of Jessica and Cameron, Bernice, Luke and Mariama, Mason, Leticya, Brandon and Jessie, Janelle, the late Jayden, Eva, and Nico, and loved great-grandfather of Jax, Lincoln, Ollie, Bella and Stella. We would like to thank the management and staff at Windsorcare for their care of Bill this year. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late William Mehalski, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private commemoration of Bill's life will be held.

Published in The Press on May 16, 2020
