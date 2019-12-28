McKELVEY, William (Bill):
Died peacefully at the Oxford Community Hospital on December 20, 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved and caring husband of the late Joan, and loved father and father-in-law to his 3 sons and their partners. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Grace and the late Russell Roberts, and cherished uncle of Peter and Dawn, Lois and Craig. Dearly loved by all his relatives and friends, he will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019