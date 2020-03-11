Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Celebration of Life 2:30 p.m. Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury View Map Death Notice



Alan joined his beloved wife Pat in the early hours of March 10, 2020, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 87 years. He was the very much loved and cherished father of Robyn and Simon, John and Marize, and Hayden, adored grandad and grandpop of Olivia, Francesca, Ben, and Maddy, brother of Irene, the late Noel, and the late June, brother-in-law of Jessie, Gavin and Marlene, and Betty, cousin of Anne, loved uncle and great-uncle, enjoyed step grandad and special poppie. Alan was also a great friend, neighbour and valued and respected member of many clubs, and churches over his time and former employee of the BNZ. He felt very treasured and well cared for at Ngaio Marsh and the family cannot thank the lovely, lovely staff enough for their care and love for him. He was very happy with you and "loved your beautiful smiles" and will be quite exhausted "dancing at all your weddings". He will love being back with mum and no doubt be settling into new surroundings and trying to behave with "dignity and decorum". In lieu of flowers, Alan would greatly appreciate donations to the Heart Foundation and they may be made at the service. He felt very lucky to have lasted as long as he did thanks to advances in medical knowledge and treatment. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alan McKee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Alan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, March 14, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.







