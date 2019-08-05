McINTYRE,
William Thomas (Bill):
On August 3, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Karl, Stephen and Orleana, Sara and Craig, and loved stepfather of Eva, and Georgia. Loved Grandad of Samantha, and Piper, and great-grandfather of Macartney, and dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Trish and Tony, the late Paul and the late Pat, Bernard, Clement and the late Janet, Peter and Sharon, Mark and Philippa, and dear friend of Carmen.
Always loved
and remembered
A special thank you to all the staff at ward 12 Christchurch Hospital. Messages to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Wairua Maranga Trust (Catholic Worker) would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Bill will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, on Wednesday, August 7, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019