McCARROLL, William

Archibald Samuel (Bill):

Aged 91 years. Loved husband of Rosamond Grace (Rose) (deceased), and father of Graham (deceased), and Janice, extra special grandad of Felicity and Scott Jensen, and treasured great-grandad of Ruby Grace. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Westport, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Bill will make his final journey down the Coast Road for a private cremation. A graveside gathering to lay him to rest will be held at a later date. A very special thank you to Lisa, Sue, Gaylene and Carolyn, and also Marla, Miriam and the District Nurse team for their dedicated care and support of Bill and his family.

