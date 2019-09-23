MACLEOD, William Thomas:
Passed peacefully on Friday, September 20th , 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Derek, Malcolm, Christine, and Ross (deceased) and Victoria, loved granddad of Andrew, Angela, Jasmine, Andre, Marina, and Hamish, dearly loved great-grandfather of Tasman, George, Lucy, Noah, Sam, and Danialla.
Rest in Peace
The family would like to thank the Sisters and nurses of Nazareth House for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late William Macleod, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to The Sisters of Nazareth, Christchurch would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, on Thursday, September 26th, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2019