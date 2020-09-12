LLOYD, William James:
Our one and only, adored, formidable and notorious Bill, forever husband of Robin, devoted father of Kiri, Amanda and Shannon, special grandad of Laura, Meg, Charlotte, Paddy and Archie, an infamous father-in-law, brother, uncle, and neighbour, and a true friend to so many. Born on August 2, 1948, Bill died on September 8, 2020, at home in the care of his favourite nurse, proudly and defiantly after quite some life. We are very grateful to everyone who has helped care for Bill, particularly over the past ten years, and on his final journey in recent days. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Lloyd, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Bill's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Bill's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020