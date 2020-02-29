LLOYD, William Harry Albert
(Bill): QSM
On February 26, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Daphne. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Suzanne, and Annette Robinson (Perth). Much loved grandad of Phillip, Peter and Emily, Sarah and Edward, Benjamin, and Adam, and great-grandad of Lucia. Cherished brother of Norman (deceased), and Patricia, and their extended families. Messages to the Lloyd family c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A funeral to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, March 2, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020