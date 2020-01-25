LINDLEY, William (Bill):
Passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Ellen for 65 years, loved father and father-in-law of Kevin (deceased), Gary and Denise, Peter and Jenny, Maree and Brent, and Tony and Jac, a loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and Uncle Bill. Special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding Rest Home, and Woodcote Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Lindley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Bill will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, January 27, at 2.00pm, followed by a burial at Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020