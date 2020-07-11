LEWTHWAITE,
William George (Bill):
On July 10, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Fay, loved father and father-in-law of Lynnette and the late Kevan O'Dell, Phillipa and Charmaine, Graeme, Ian and Louise. Loved grandad of Anna and Gary, Sarah and Jed, Brittany, Brennan, Stacey, Ryan. Great-grandad of Emelina. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Bill by the staff at Anthony Wilding. Messages to the Lewthwaite Family c/o PO Box 20230, Christchurch 8543. A Private Family Service to be held, followed by interment.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020