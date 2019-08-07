KELLY,
William Michael (Bill):
Suddenly, and unexpectedly at Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 31, 2019. Aged 53. Dearly loved son of the late Doug and Shirley Kelly. Cherished partner of 17 years, of Thiago Oliveira (Paris, France). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jackie and Bob Douglas (Hokitika). Loved nephew of Anne (Hokitika). Treasured friend of Heru, Kurt, Manu, Mary-Jane, Linda, Toe Su, and Marek. Messages to 9 Whitcombe Terrace, Hokitika, Westland 7810. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Hokitika RSA Rooms, 24 Sewell Street, Hokitika, on Saturday, August 10, at 11.30am.
Love you forever Billy
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019