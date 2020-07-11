William KELLOCK

KELLOCK,
William Benjamin (Ben):
On July 7, 2020, peacefully at Westmar Senior Care. Loved husband of Freda, father and father-in-law of Robert and the late Sharon, stepfather of Lesley and Rosemary, oupa of Henry, Emma, and Sarah, grandad of Laurence, Graeme, and Frederick. Special thanks to Ashley and staff at Westmar for their care of Ben. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ben Kellock, c/- PO Box 9, Kirwee 7543. A private family service has taken place.

Published in The Press on July 11, 2020
