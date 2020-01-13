JOYCE,
William Claurence (Bill):
(Reg.No. 42327, RNZIR, S/Sgt) Waiho kia tangi matou, ki atu tüpãpaku, kãpã he uru ti e pihi ake. On January 10, 2020, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, aged 73 years, with whanau by his side. Dearly treasured husband of the late Barbara Joyce, much loved and adored dad of Moana and Brent, Hinawai and Garth, Marama and Nigel, and Pania and Andrew. Greatly loved Pop to many mokopuna and great-mokopuna. Bill will lie in state at 41 Oriana Crescent from Monday, January 13, until 4.00pm Tuesday, January 14. A Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, January 15, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020