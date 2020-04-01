JOHNSTON,
William Charles (Bill):
Bill's family wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for the overwhelming love and support we received in the time prior to and since Bill's passing. We are extremely grateful to all who joined us for Bill's Farewell in these uncertain times, and we also wish to acknowledge the love and support sent from the family and friends who could not be with us due to the impact of Covid-19. To the management and staff of the Observatory Retirement Village – it is impossible to thank you all enough for the care and compassion which you unfailingly gave to Bill and us, his family. Thank you to everyone for the flowers, phone calls, food, cards and messages of sympathy at this difficult time, they are all very much appreciated. We also wish to express our thanks and appreciation to Dr Andrew Wilson, our Celebrant Graeme Shekleton, and Paul and Slade of Wall's Funeral Service for their helpfulness and caring professionalism during this difficult time. You have all been a great source of comfort to us as we deal with the loss of our much loved Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad and Great-great-Grandad. Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all.
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2020