JACKSON,
William Robert James (Bob):
After a brief illness in Tauranga, passed away June 26, 2019. Loving partner of Jo. Friend of Helen. Loving father and father-in-law of Sue (Pleasant Point), Grant and Smiley (Perth), Peter (Wanaka), Jeff and Tuija (Perth). Loving grandfather of Michael, Andrew, Matthew, Nicholas, Bradley, Jeremiah, Sarah and Yohanna. Loving great-grandfather of Baxter and Elsie. A memorial service will be held at Galbraith's Chapel, 26 King Street, Temuka, on Tuesday, July 2, at 1.00pm. All messages to the Jackson family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD 3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019