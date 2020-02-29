HITCH,
William Leonard (Bill):
On February 28, 2020. Husband of his beloved Elizabeth, much loved father of the late John, Chris, Joanna and Richard, and Paula and Martin. Fun Grandad of Dan, Bern, Alexandra, and Josh.
"Not passed away, just
down the track"
Loved brother of Dorothy, and the late May, Viv and Bert, and loved brother-in-law of Gerard and Penny, and the late Geraldine and Bill. A loved uncle. Let's all send him on his way, to his journey beyond, with a service to be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 5 Cracroft Terrace, Cashmere, on Thursday, March 5, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020