GRAY, William Alan (Alan):
Bryan and his extended family would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for all the lovely cards, flowers, phone calls, baking and meals following the sad passing of Alan, and to those who attended Alan's service and everyone that visited Alan in his final weeks at home. It was very much appreciated. Special thanks to the Nurse Maude rural team and the Nurse Maude Hospital, Dr Peter Ryan and Lisa from the Rolleston Medical Centre for all their excellent care of Alan. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Alan will be deeply missed
by many and in
Bryan's heart forever.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020