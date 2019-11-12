GRAY, William Alan (Alan):
Formerly of 'Loudon', Teddington. On November 11, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Bryan Dunlop, loved son of the late Eric and Hilda Gray, loved brother of the late Ian, and the late Gary, loved son-in-law of Stuart and Betty Dunlop, loved brother-in-law of Annette (deceased) and Neville Shaw, Pamela and Hamish McCallum, and Kevin and Sandy Dunlop, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital and the Rural Care team for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Alan Gray, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Alan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, November 16, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 12, 2019