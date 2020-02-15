GIBBISON, William Robert:
07.09.1926 - 12.02.2020
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday at 0600 in Christchurch Hospital, aged 93. Survived by his loving wife Marion. Much loved dad of Colleen, Helen, Ross, and Neil. Step-dad of Stuart, Carol and Graeme. Loved father-in-law of Wayne, Marjory, Sally and Sarah. Loved by his 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Rest in peace Sweet William.
Messages may be addressed to the Gibbison family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of William's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, February 17, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020