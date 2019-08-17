GARLICK,
William Thomas (Bill):
On August 15, 2019, peacefully at Bishop Selwyn Rest Home, beloved husband of Verle for 60 years, loved father and father-in-law of Joy, Philip and Lynda, and the late Anthea, fun granddad of Daniel, and Jordan. The loving care of staff at Bishop Selwyn will never be forgotten. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late William Garlick, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, August 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019