FISHER,
William John (Peter):
Passed away unexpectedly at home in Greymouth on August 27, 2020, aged 86. Much loved husband of Grace, treasured father and father-in-law of Kelvin and Lisa, Wayne and Stephanie, and Roseanne and Geoff, much loved and proud 'Poppa Pete' of Corban, Ashton, Bryn, Tandia, Isla, Grace, Clyde, and Eve, loved son of the late William and Grace, loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat (deceased) and Margaret, and Marie Burrell, loved son-in-law of the late Frank and Rose Holling, loved brother-in-law of Terry and Jocelyn, Kevin and Gloria, Rodney and Christine, and Michael and Denise, a cherished uncle, cousin and a friend of many. Messages to 41 Milton Road, Greymouth 7805. A Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 40 High St, Greymouth on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone. Recitation of the Rosary will be at the church on Monday at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020