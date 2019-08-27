EWART,
William Robert (Bill):
Passed peacefully on August 25, 2019, at Parklands Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marion. Cherished Dad of Erna and Craig. Loved friend of Graeme, Rob, Aimee and Michelle. Best Pop ever of Benj, Cam (Jimmy), Maddy, Isabelle and Eden. Loved brother, uncle and a friend to many. A special thanks to the staff of Alpine View and Parklands Hospitals for their love and care shown to Bill and his family for the past
8 years. Messages may be addressed to the Ewart family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Women's Refuge would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wrewart2508. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019