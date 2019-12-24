William DENTON

DENTON,
William Maurice (Bill):
On December 22, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Catherine, and the late Margaret, much loved and treasured dad of Julie and Colin DeFilippi, John and Sue, and Mary; loved grandad and poppa of Darren (deceased), Mandy and Brad; Nikki and Matt, Jeff; and Nadia; great-grandad Bill of Tayla; Lochie; and Mason, loved brother and brother-in-law of Brenda and Ray Sutton (both deceased), David and the late Aynsley Denton, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Team Teal Campaign, Harness Racing NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Bill will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, December 27 at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
