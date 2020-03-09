DEAKER,
William Graham (Graham):
On March 6, 2020 at Radius Millstream, Ashburton. Dearly loved husband of Shona, for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kelvin and Meghan, Blair and Jo; and much loved grandad of Jess and partner Henry, and Matt; Lana and Emma. Messages to 46/25 Charlesworth Drive, Ashburton 7700. Special thanks to the caring staff at Radius Millstream for their care of Graham. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton on Wednesday, March 11, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020