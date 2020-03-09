William CRACKEL

On March 5, 2020, at WesleyCare Hospital, Christchurch, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Brenda, much loved father of Steve (Steven), and Sue (Suzanne), loved father-in-law of Brent, and Judy-Leigh, loved grandad of Demi and Daniel, and loved great-grandad of Louie and Leila. A special thanks to all the staff at WesleyCare who looked after Bill. Messages may be addressed to the Crackel family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Bill will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance off Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, Harewood, Christchurch, on Wednesday, March 11, at 2.00pm.

