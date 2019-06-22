COWEN, William (Bill):
On June 13, 2019, peacefully at Rannerdale Rest Home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ella, loved father and father-in-law of Bill and Josie, Mark and Jan, Susan and Phil, and grandfather of George, Adam, Charlotte; Hamish (deceased), Courtney, Duncan; and Madison. Uncle of Paul, Clive and Alison. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Peggy and Raymond. Special thanks to the staff at Rannerdale for their kindness and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Cowen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private service has been held as per Bill's wishes.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019