CORKRAN,
William John (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at Kahurangi Unit, Grey Base Hospital with loving family by his side, on August 13, 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Lily, beloved dad and father-in-law of Janice and Cyril Evans, Kath and Steve Maitland, Terry and Jeanette, and precious 'Pa' of the late Rosie, loved grandad of Kelly, and Tracy and Jason, great-grandad of Faith, and Jake, a loved uncle, and friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at the Kahurangi Unit for their wonderful care and support over the last five years. Messages to 23 St James Street, Ross 7812. A Requiem Mass for Bill will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reefton, at 11.00am, on Saturday - his 93rd birthday. Bill will then be laid to rest with Lily at Burkes Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2019