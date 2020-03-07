Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William CHALMERS. View Sign Service Information Hope and Sons Ltd 523 Andersons Bay Rd Dunedin , Otago 034555074 Celebration of Life 12:30 p.m. Hope and Sons Ltd 523 Andersons Bay Rd Dunedin , Otago View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on March 5, 2020; aged 72 years. It is with broken hearts that we say goodbye to our wonderful man, Gray. Best friend, soulmate, and loving husband of Christine, proud and loving Dad of Alana and father-in-law of Brendon Reid, devoted Poppa of Lucas, Kieran, and Jackson. He was our mentor, teacher, advisor, friend, encourager, confidante, and hero. Our heartfelt thanks go to Dr Chris Jackson and nursing staff of mercy cancer care, Dr Sharon Pattison and nursing staff of Dunedin Oncology Unit, Amber Geerlings-Parker ACC, and the Otago Community Hospice with special thanks to Christina Bowen. Huge thank you to all our friends and relatives for their support, love, phone calls, txts, emails, messages and food throughout this journey.

With tears we saw you suffer,

We watched you fade away,

Our hearts were slowly breaking,

As you fought so hard to stay.

A Celebration of Gray's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm, on Tuesday, March 10, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 4 Bremner Street, Fairfield, Dunedin 9018, or on Gray's page at







