BUTTERFIELD,
William Errol (Errol):
Suddenly at home, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Peg, loved father of Lynda and Jill, father-in-law of Simon, loved grandfather of Dylan, Rosa, Angus, Luke, Grace, Lain and Rohan, loved son of the late Rube and Essie, loved brother of Mary and the late Jock and Evelyn. Messages to the Butterfield family, c/- PO Box 18859, New Brighton, Christchurch 8641. A Memorial Service for Errol will be held in the New Brighton Club, Marine Parade, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019