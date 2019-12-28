William BURNEY

  • "The end of an era. Rest in peace now Grandad Bill Burney...."
    - Rochelle Chapman
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Death Notice

BURNEY,
William Laurence (Bill):
On December 26, 2019 passed away at Hospice Marlborough, Blenheim, supported by family. Aged 94 years. Loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved father and father-in-law of Neryl and Keith Chapman, Malcolm (deceased) and Francie, Lyn and Peter Tutt, Selwyn and Rosie, Kelvin (Kelly) and Marion. Very much loved Grandad of Nigel, Rochelle and Simon; Rachael and Kate; Warwick, Trevor and Andrea; Justin and Gregory; Bevan and Aleysha and their partners and a proud Great-Grandad and loved friend of many. Messages to C/o PO Box 9 Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A funeral service for Bill will be held at Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
