BUCKLE,
William Henry (Bill):
On November 20, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Gwenda, loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Sharon, Robert and Jo, and Catherine, treasured granddad of Keegen, and Alex; Ryan, and Kate, loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Rose and Harry Macklin, the late Ann and Ron Watts, Ellen and the late Derek Clairmonte, the late Kathleen, Hilda and the late Ron Scott, Bert and the late Jean Bradshaw, and the late Valerie Boreham, loved brother-in-law of the late John Clarke, and George (deceased) and Betty Clarke, beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital for the love and care given to Bill. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Buckle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020